Get_result() working in php7.4 but in php8 I get an error "Call to undefined method mysqli_stmt::get_result()"

Hi,

I have the code below:

$stmt=$dbc->prepare("SELECT user_id, first_name, last_name, pass FROM users WHERE email=? ") ; $stmt->bind_param('s', $e); $stmt->execute(); if ($stmt->error){echo "something has gone wrong";} $r=$stmt->get_result(); $row = mysqli_fetch_array ( $r, MYSQLI_ASSOC ) ;

as part of a login script. Running this in PHP7.4 it works without problem. But if I change the PHP version to 8 the script halts and I get the error

Call to undefined method mysqli_stmt::get_result()

referring to the line

$r=$stmt->get_result();

I have run the code through a PHP syntax checker and it shows no errors. https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli-stmt.get-result shows the method as being in both PHP7 and PHP8.

So what am I missing here? Any help/thoughts/pointers gratefully received - thank you. If you need me to post more code then let me know.