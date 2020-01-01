Get real-time button value and send to postmeta database

How do I get button value and send to postmeta database?

When you click the button. Have to update the file of the plugin testok: WP-content/plugins/testok/file-update-button.php

It has a function in this directory of the plugin!

The code will go to a sidebar in the widget text code plugin that is in the description!

The selected value on or off has to be visible on all pages!

<button id="toggle" name="test1" onclick="myFunction20()" value="on">on</button> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.min.js"></script> <script> function myFunction20() { var change = document.getElementById("toggle"); var passValue = change.value; if (change.innerHTML == "on") { change.innerHTML = "off"; change.value= "off"; } else { change.innerHTML = "on"; change.value= "on"; } <?php $plugins_url = plugins_url();?> $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: "<?=$plugins_url.'/testok/file-update-button.php';?>", cache: false, data: { 'passValue': passValue }, success: function(html){ alert(html) return false; } }); alert(passValue); } </script> <?php function update_meta_key1() { if ( isset( $_POST['test1'] ) ) { update_post_meta( '20', 'your_meta_key1', $_POST['test1'] ); }}