Get popular post of a week updated based on view count

I have this codes
//Set the parameters / arguments for the query
$popular_post_args = array(
‘meta_key’ => ‘post_views_count’, //meta key currently set
‘orderby’ => ‘meta_value_num’, //orderby currently set
‘order’ => ‘DESC’, //order currently set
‘posts_per_page’ => 10, // show 10 posts
‘date_query’ => array( // date query from after 1 week ago
array(
‘after’ => ‘1 week ago’,
),
),
);
//Initialise the Query and add the arguments
$popular_posts = new WP_Query( $popular_post_args );
//Check if theres posts and add your html divs around it
if ( $popular_posts->have_posts() ) : ?>
<?php
//Start the loop
while ( $popular_posts->have_posts() ) : $popular_posts->the_post(); ?>
Which I used to display most viewed post in a week but it fails to achieve what I am looking for. It outputs post in a week but is not able to show 10 post as set. sometimes it shows no post at all meaning there is no popular post in a week. Please is there a way I can modify this code to show most viewed post in a week updating it as newer or older post that falls withing one week gets viewed. For instance if I make a new post and share on Facebook it definitely attracts more views but this code able doesnt update it. So I want something that can update this list of 10 post whenever the views changes. Thanks for your help in advance.