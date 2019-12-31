Get popular post of a week updated based on view count

#1

I have this codes

//Set the parameters / arguments for the query
$popular_post_args = array(

‘meta_key’ => ‘post_views_count’, //meta key currently set
‘orderby’ => ‘meta_value_num’, //orderby currently set
‘order’ => ‘DESC’, //order currently set
‘posts_per_page’ => 10, // show 10 posts
‘date_query’ => array( // date query from after 1 week ago
array(
‘after’ => ‘1 week ago’,
),
),
);

//Initialise the Query and add the arguments
$popular_posts = new WP_Query( $popular_post_args );

//Check if theres posts and add your html divs around it
if ( $popular_posts->have_posts() ) : ?>

<?php
//Start the loop
while ( $popular_posts->have_posts() ) : $popular_posts->the_post(); ?>

Which I used to display most viewed post in a week but it fails to achieve what I am looking for. It outputs post in a week but is not able to show 10 post as set. sometimes it shows no post at all meaning there is no popular post in a week. Please is there a way I can modify this code to show most viewed post in a week updating it as newer or older post that falls withing one week gets viewed. For instance if I make a new post and share on Facebook it definitely attracts more views but this code able doesnt update it. So I want something that can update this list of 10 post whenever the views changes. Thanks for your help in advance.

#3

code looks valid… the last commas at the end of your arrays are unnecessary.

You say the query results are erratic?

#4

@m_hutley Thanks for your reply… The issue am facing is this. The code above outputs post from a week or 2 depending on what you set but if set to “1 week ago” for instance, it hardly returns any result. sometimes it returns only one result and this doesnt mean i dont have post made on such timing.
So I am looking for a way to return most viewed post in a week that will update immediately a new or old post that falls within this time range gets more view than other. I want to list this in DESC and it should always generate posts and readjust as posts gets viewed. I was doing something like this with newspaper wordpress theme if I use page builder like wordpress bakery. Thanks once more for your reply.
You can see my my site tophits.ng … those post on trending tab are set in 2 weeks but doesnt update unless until those post that falls were there falls outside the time range.

#5

