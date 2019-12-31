Get popular post of a week updated based on view count

@m_hutley Thanks for your reply… The issue am facing is this. The code above outputs post from a week or 2 depending on what you set but if set to “1 week ago” for instance, it hardly returns any result. sometimes it returns only one result and this doesnt mean i dont have post made on such timing.

So I am looking for a way to return most viewed post in a week that will update immediately a new or old post that falls within this time range gets more view than other. I want to list this in DESC and it should always generate posts and readjust as posts gets viewed. I was doing something like this with newspaper wordpress theme if I use page builder like wordpress bakery. Thanks once more for your reply.

You can see my my site tophits.ng … those post on trending tab are set in 2 weeks but doesnt update unless until those post that falls were there falls outside the time range.