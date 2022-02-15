Get PDF Page Number from Edge browser

JavaScript
I am wondering is there a way to get the current pdf page numbrer from the Edge Browser? When I say current I mean the one being displayed. Thanks

or any browser for that matter?

I don’t see that it would be possible. The browser is simply displaying the PDF document. There is no script running in the window.

It looks like it might work if you use Adobe PDF Embed: https://developer.adobe.com/document-services/docs/overview/pdf-embed-api/howtos_ui/#getcurrentpage

Thanks for the reply.

Hey, wow, that is just what I was looking to find. I was able to do that which I asked about and so much more. Combined with JavaScript, there is so much you can do. Thanks so much!

i need this too thanks