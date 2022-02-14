Get PDF Page Number from Edge browser

I am wondering is there a way to get the current pdf page numbrer from the Edge Browser? When I say current I mean the one being displayed. Thanks
or any browser for that matter?
I don’t see that it would be possible. The browser is simply displaying the PDF document. There is no script running in the window.
It looks like it might work if you use Adobe PDF Embed: https://developer.adobe.com/document-services/docs/overview/pdf-embed-api/howtos_ui/#getcurrentpage
Hey, wow, that is just what I was looking to find. I was able to do that which I asked about and so much more. Combined with JavaScript, there is so much you can do. Thanks so much!