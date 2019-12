I think the correct approach to this problem would be to use something like createimagefrompng to convert uploaded images to jpg. This would keep everything consistent.

However, if you can’t do that then a more hacky approach would be to check if the file exists as a jpg, then png, then gif…so that line above would be turned into something like:

$path = $_SERVER["REQUEST_SCHEME"] . "://" . $_SERVER["HTTP_HOST"] . "/files/pictures/picture-" . ($user_id); if (file_exists($path . ".jpg")) $imgurl = $path. ".jpg"; elseif (file_exists($path . ".png")) $imgurl = $path. ".png"; elseif (file_exists($path . ".gif")) $imgurl = $path. ".gif"; else $imgurl = '404.jpg'

I don’t recommend that though because you would be creating lots of unnecessary requests which will slow down your page.