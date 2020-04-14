Define “didn’t work”.
Get html code via php
I mean I couldn’t make it work! Sorry for the mispronunciation!
Your english is fine, I’m just trying to figure out what went wrong.
What i mean is… did file_get_contents return nothing? did it return something you wern’t expecting? what happens if you do the following:
echo "<pre>".file_get_contents('ocationofyourfile.html')."</pre>";
It works, but I don’t know how exactly to get the data only from the td. tr and th tags as I mentioned.
okay, so you’ve got the html. That’s the first step.
Can you show us a sample row of the data (not the output, the HTML), so we can see what you’re trying to retrieve?
The thing is that the website is made on javascript, but I don’t know anything about javascript. That’s why I’m trying to get the code from the HTML page, not from my files. I’m trying to get the data from the url.
If the rows are being dynamically constructed from an external data source, then you won’t be able to pull the HTML at all, you’ll just get the javascript code.
What site are you trying to pull your data from, and do you have permission to do so?
The site I’m getting the data from is free source. I’m trying to edit it, but the inly thing I hate about this site is that it’s based on javascript.
What is the url of your source site?
there is the url: https://github.com/greganki/Pizza-ordering-site
I’m… confused then.
What you’ve linked to is a github of a pizza site design, not an actual pizza ordering site.
Nothing there is executing any code, so at no point does this site generate a table. It shows how, if this site were actually deployed, it would generate a table, but the github page will never actually render a table.
It does. Let me show you!
For now I’ve the name, address and phone sending to the email, but I just need to send the products!
Okay, so let me try and understand. Tell me where i’m wrong.
- You’re running a copy of this site locally.
- You’ve added a button or something to go to a PHP page where you’re trying to send a mail.
- You didn’t send the order data along with that button press.
If all three of those are correct, we’ll transfer this question to the Javascript side of the forum, with the question of “How do I send my PHP page this data?”
Like I made the pages from .html to .php. After a button in the main page is pressed, the php in the orders.php file takes all the info from the form in the main page using $_POST. So I got the customer data from the main page in which you choose the pizzas, but I think I cannot take the pizza’s data, because the table is just created in HTML, but it got filled in javascript. That’s why I’m trying to figure out how to get the pizza’s info from the page, I showed you the picture from(the orders.php one). I think it will be easier to get all tables from the page and format them that way to keep the last one.
print_r($_POST);
And show us what’s coming into your form.
Array ( [method] => delivery [name] => Jason Born [address] => st. gdgs [phone] => 475648646186 [submit] => )
So the site hasn’t been coded correctly to make the order form-submitable.
You would need to recode the javascript portions to make the table generation code actually generate the form fields to transmit the data properly.
<table class="table" name="products" id="order">
</table>
That is the only thing in the HTML about this table.
All the code is in javascript
Here is the output in the page:
Can I skip the recoding part and just get the data from the page orders.php somehow?
The data doesnt exist to be ‘gotten’. So, no… Javascript data exists only on the user’s PC until it is actually submitted to the server.