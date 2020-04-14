Get html code via php

#1

Hello all! I’m new here, just starting programming small projects! I’m trying to get a HTML table in PHP so I can send it as email using the mail() function. I tried using the file_get_contents() function, but it didn’t work. The logic which I want to use is to get all the HTML code. After that search for <tr> tags and using their ID to get their data from <th> and <td> tags.
The table looks like that:

Item                 Cost

Tomato               $4
Cucumbers            $5

At the end I wonna store all the items with their price in an array!
I read all the forum topics and couldn’t do anything. I’m almost done with my project, that’s the only thing that I need help with. I will really appreciate your help!!!

I’M SORRY FOR MY BAD ENGLISH! Hope you understood my problem!

#2

Define “didn’t work”.

#3

I mean I couldn’t make it work! Sorry for the mispronunciation!

#4

Your english is fine, I’m just trying to figure out what went wrong.

What i mean is… did file_get_contents return nothing? did it return something you wern’t expecting? what happens if you do the following:
echo "<pre>".file_get_contents('ocationofyourfile.html')."</pre>";

#5

It works, but I don’t know how exactly to get the data only from the td. tr and th tags as I mentioned.

#6

okay, so you’ve got the html. That’s the first step.

Can you show us a sample row of the data (not the output, the HTML), so we can see what you’re trying to retrieve?

#7

The thing is that the website is made on javascript, but I don’t know anything about javascript. That’s why I’m trying to get the code from the HTML page, not from my files. I’m trying to get the data from the url.