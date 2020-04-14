Get html code via php

Hello all! I’m new here, just starting programming small projects! I’m trying to get a HTML table in PHP so I can send it as email using the mail() function. I tried using the file_get_contents() function, but it didn’t work. The logic which I want to use is to get all the HTML code. After that search for <tr> tags and using their ID to get their data from <th> and <td> tags.

The table looks like that:

Item Cost Tomato $4 Cucumbers $5

At the end I wonna store all the items with their price in an array!

I read all the forum topics and couldn’t do anything. I’m almost done with my project, that’s the only thing that I need help with. I will really appreciate your help!!!

I’M SORRY FOR MY BAD ENGLISH! Hope you understood my problem!