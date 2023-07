Hi,

I wrote a function that will get the hostname without top level domain and it contains http or https with www as well. my problem is how to get the domain name when there is no http or https or www?

function domainName(url){ url = (new URL(url)); url = url.hostname.replace('www.',''); url = url.split('.')[0]; return url }

this will work for:

https://www.google.com --- outcome is google

but will not work for: