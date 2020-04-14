Get exact objects with values defined in another array

Hi,
I wrote example snippet code. What I want to achieve is to find exact objects with the same IDs which are declared in another array with IDs.
const availablePeople = [{
Name: "Test1",
Age: '34',
ID: 308
},
{
Name: "Test2",
Age: '35',
ID: 368
},
{
Name: "Test3",
Age: '68',
ID: 390
},
]
const IDsArray = [308, 368]
const testFn = () => {
for (let i = 0, len = availablePeople.length; i < len; i++) {
return availablePeople.filter(item => item.ID === IDsArray[i])
}
}
console.log(testFn()); // Show object with the same IDs
// Now result:
// [ { Name: 'Test1', Age: '34', ID: 308 } ]
// What I want to achieve :
// [ { Name: 'Test1', Age: '34', ID: 308 }, { Name: 'Test2', Age: '34', ID: 368 } ]
Thank you for your time.
If you know any modern solution, share with me.