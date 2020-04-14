Get exact objects with values defined in another array

Hi,

I wrote example snippet code. What I want to achieve is to find exact objects with the same IDs which are declared in another array with IDs.

const availablePeople = [{ Name: "Test1", Age: '34', ID: 308 }, { Name: "Test2", Age: '35', ID: 368 }, { Name: "Test3", Age: '68', ID: 390 }, ] const IDsArray = [308, 368] const testFn = () => { for (let i = 0, len = availablePeople.length; i < len; i++) { return availablePeople.filter(item => item.ID === IDsArray[i]) } } console.log(testFn()); // Show object with the same IDs // Now result: // [ { Name: 'Test1', Age: '34', ID: 308 } ] // What I want to achieve : // [ { Name: 'Test1', Age: '34', ID: 308 }, { Name: 'Test2', Age: '34', ID: 368 } ]

Thank you for your time.

If you know any modern solution, share with me.