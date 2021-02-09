Get exact object which contains part of string from another array

It seems that we are wanting to retrieve an object that matches the given country. We can use map to achieve that.
const array = ['UK', 'Germany', 'Sweden'];
const locations = array.map(function findLocation(country) {
});
There can be several objects, so we use an objects array to store them all.
const objects = [
{text: "Stockton-on-Tees, UK"},
{text: "Twilight Hawker's Market, Perth, Australia"},
{text: "Weihnachtsmarkt Am Kölner Dom, Cologne, Germany"}
];
In the map I want to find the first object that matches my requirements:
const array = ['UK', 'Germany', 'Sweden'];
const locations = array.map(function findLocation(country) {
return objects.find(function includesCountry(object) {
});
});
and that requirement is where the object text matches the country.
const array = ['UK', 'Germany', 'Sweden'];
const locations = array.map(function findLocation(country) {
return objects.find(function includesCountry(object) {
return object.text.includes(country);
});
});
You end up with the
locations array having three items, the first two are objects because they matched, and the last one is appropriately undefined.
[
{text: "Stockton-on-Tees, UK"},
{text: "Weihnachtsmarkt Am Kölner Dom, Cologne, Germany"},
undefined
]