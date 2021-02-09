Get exact object which contains part of string from another array

Hi :),

I want to return an object which contains a part of a string from an array.

const array = ['UK', 'Germany', 'Sweden'];

const object = {text: "Stockton-on-Tees, UK"}

If the object.text contains part of string e.g ‘UK’ , I want to return that object {text: "Stockton-on-Tees, UK"}

Thank you for your time.