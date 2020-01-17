Get data from HTML cell and process with button

Hi there (again)

I have searched a lot to find this, but the HTML in question was so complex, it was more than hard to find what I am looking for in those, and besides that there were different approaches,

I have a table filled with data from MySQL (simple messageboard)

I want to get one value out of the current HTML-cell: ID

I have a button in the table.row called “Edit” ( That I deactivate whilst reading the data and the username is different from the current user).

So, when I push edit, I want to catch the ID (cell number one, top left in the row), read the record with that id and open a form with that content for edition. (Could also be to use the content of the message-cell) but I need the ID anyway to save the edited message).

i saw how it is possible to extract the content of tables, but there were always loops, and I need one actual cell.

I can NO Javascrip, prefer PHP.

I hope it is understandable: catch ID and deliver to further process with a button.

Grateful for any help.