Get Data From Form Fields Inside a Bootstrap 5 Modal

I have a form inside of a Boostrap 5 modal and I’m trying to grab data from the form fields when clicking on the Save button in that same modal. I searched online and I have yet to come a cross a way to do this without using jQuery and Boostrap 5 is no longer using jQuery by default. I can get the data just fine using the javascript below:

var inputs = document.getElementById('myForm').getElementsByTagName('input')

Then all I have to do is iterate through the array. But since I’m trying to learn the new Bootstrap 5 I just thought that there has to be a Boostrap 5 function for this.

Please show me or point me to a tutorial or a post on this subject. Thanks.