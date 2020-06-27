Get current page name without query string

JavaScript
#1

How do I modify this to return the current page name without query string please?

document.write(location.href.split("/").slice(-1));

thanks …

#2

Hi @pmaher1705, the location has more properties than just href; e.g. you might do

console.log(location.origin + location.pathname)
#3

The location documentation page has the answers for you there.
You can also console.log(location) to see a live example of all the different properties.

location.pathname gives the current page name with no query string.

#4

document.write(location.pathname.split("/").slice(-1));