Get a single value on button submit (but there are multiple buttons)

Hi,

I’ve got a page that has multiple buttons that trigger a modal. In the modal i want to display the value that it gets passed…so lets say in the modal i have a variable called product. But each button on this form within it or not theres a named value of this product…so the idea is that each button will overide it with its own product…

im thinking this can be done in javascript?

Here is the page im working on, the top two products are the working examples…

my demo example (or desired outcome)

or am i making this too complicated…