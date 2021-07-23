Generating Unique Random Numbers

I think that I’m going to improve some things while working out what’s going on.

First, we can use a separate function to add a leading zero.

function twoDigits(num) { if (num < 10) { return "0" + String(num); } return String(num); } for (let i = 0; i < ranNum.length; i++) { if (i < ranNum.length - 1) { firstFive += twoDigits(ranNum[i]) + " " + " " + " " + " " + " " + " "; } else { pb = twoDigits(ranNum[i]); } fiveNum.innerHTML = firstFive; lastNum.innerHTML = pb; }

Then, we can use padStart to simplify the twoDigits function.

function twoDigits(num) { return String(num).padStart(2, "0"); }

Next, the contents of the loop should be put into an array, so that we can join it together with the desired separators.

const numbers = []; for (let i = 0; i < ranNum.length; i++) { numbers.push(twoDigits(ranNum[i])); } fiveNum.innerHTML = numbers.join(" " + " " + " " + " " + " " + " ");

The lastNum part doesn’t seem to be needed anymore, so we can remove that. I’ll rename fiveNums to be generatedNumbers too.

<div style="background-color:black"> <span id="generatedNumbers" style="margin-left: 10%; color:blue;"></span> </div>

// var fiveNum = document.getElementById('fiveNums'); var generatedNumbers = document.getElementById('generatedNumbers'); // var lastNum = document.getElementById('lastNum'); ... generatedNumbers.innerHTML = numbers.join(" " + " " + " " + " " + " " + " ");

The HTML code is full of inline styles. Those really need to be moved out to the CSS section instead.

.container { margin-left: 20%; width: 500px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 30px; } button { margin-left: 36%; } label { margin-left: 20%; } .numberArea { background-color: black; } #generatedNumbers { margin-left: 10%; color: blue; }

<div class="container"> <button id="generate">Generate Numbers</button> <br><br> <div> <label>Generate Numbers</label> <div class="numberArea"> <span id="generatedNumbers"></span> </div> </div> </div>

I don’t like the double break. <br> tags really should only be used for separating addresses and doing poetry. Better techniques exist outside of those two situations.

The break can be removed, and replaced with a bottom margin on the button instead,

button { margin-left: 36%; margin-bottom: 3em; }

<div class="container"> <button id="generate">Generate Numbers</button> <div>

There are a lot of margin-left declarations, designed to center things.

I’m going to remove all of those and attempt to simplify things, by using some classes to center the content.

<div class="container center-block"> <button id="generate" class="center-block">Generate Numbers</button> <div> <h1 class="center-text">Generate Numbers</h1> <div class="numberArea center-text"> <span id="generatedNumbers"></span> </div> </div> </div>

.container { width: 500px; padding: 0.5em; } h1 { width: 100%; margin-top: 1em; margin-bottom: 0em; } .numberArea { height: 1em; background-color: black; color: blue; font-size: 30px; font-weight: bold; } .center-block { display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .center-text { text-align: center; }

That’s a bit better.

https://jsfiddle.net/bgcht2fx/1/

I’ll carry on next now with improving the scripting code.