Generating Unique Random Numbers

I’m trying to generate 5 unique random numbers between two numbers. The sixth number is a random number between another set of numbers but it doesn’t have to be unique. I tried to ensure the uniqueness of each number by placing the first randomly generated number in an array.

Then each subsequent randomly generated number is checked against the number(s) in this array. Any generated number matching a number in the array will be discarded and a new one is generated until one that doesn’t match any in the array is is found. My code doesn’t work because it occasionally it produces duplicates. Please see my code here https://jsfiddle.net/jQing/sLrcteby/15/ and help point out why it is not working.