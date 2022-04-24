Generating Unique Account IDs

Hello!

I am trying to generate two keys for user accounts, a public key (Which the client will see), and a private key (For the system).

Currently, I am just using substr(str_shuffle()) to generate the keys for testing, but for production, I have to be 100% certain that no two keys are alike. Also, the private key must be near impossible to guess.

Generating Private Key

My idea was like this: RandomString + Number. Example: “jHudSbE12” with the number being unique.

The code I have so far:

$pKeyPartOne = substr(str_shuffle('qwertyuioplkjhgfdsazxcvbnmQWERTYUIOPLKJHGFDSAZXCVBNM'),0,10); $pKeyPartTwo = 0 //I got stuck here $finalpKey = $pKeyPartOne.$pKeyPartTwo

The final private key is then inserted into the database.

I want the number to be unique (Like Auto_Increment), but could not figure out how to get the Auto_Increment number into the code before it is inserted into the database (I know I could insert it into the database, then fetch the Increment ID and update it, but I don’t want to do that).

Generating the Public Key

The public key needs to be 8 numbers that are unique. My original idea was to just generate an 8-digit string with substr(str_shuffle() and check if it already exists in the database, but that could take a long time, especially if the code keeps generating a string that already exists.

I thought about using the PHP date() or time() function, but either it would not be unique, or not the right length. I also considered using Auto_Increment (I know you can set a starting value), but I would prefer random generation. Is there a better way to do this?

My Questions

How can I get the Increment ID that the database entry that will be assigned before the information is entered into the database? How can I generate an 8-digit numerical string that is 100% unique?

Sorry for any confusion, and thanks in advance!