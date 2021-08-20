Generating PDF content from content using php without using libraries

All that a library such as FPDF (the only one I’ve looked at, I just presume the others are the same) is do all the work for you - there’s nothing to stop you manually creating a PDF file by writing all the various information out manually, just like you could write out an Excel file without using a library once you know the format. I used to have some code to generate PalmOS PDB databases that ran on my server, just based on the documentation for the file format and some home-grown code, for example.

Have a look at the PDF that FPDF creates, and write your own function(s) to do the same. Or maybe there’s some documentation on the PDF format that will allow you to do it without referring to someone else’s work - I’m not sure where your code is going, and what the creators of FPDF (or whichever one you pick apart) would think of that approach.

Most of these libraries are the same IMO - they just save you from having to reinvent the wheel, rather than doing things that would otherwise be impossible.

(* To clarify again, every time I say “FPDF” I do mean “any PDF library”, I believe there are quite a few now.)