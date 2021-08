Just wondering if it is possible to generate a pdf file from php without the need to use external libraries?

Is there any method possible as i want to pass some content in php and make a pdf copy or file of that content.

For some reasons I don’t want to use external dependencies just pure inbuilt workflow.

If this is archivable please i will need to be guided on how to archive it but if i must use dependcies or libraries then any suggestions on good libraries to use.

Thank you