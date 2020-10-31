Generating combinations of k from n entries

Hi,

I need to generate combinations from a list of entries. For example, I may have n entries and I want to generate combinations of k (<=n) of those entries.

Example 1:

Entries: a,b //n=2 k = 1 Output: a,b

Example 2:

Entries: a,b //n=2 k = 2 Output: aa,ab,ba,bb

Example 3:

Entries: a,b,c //n=3 k = 1 Output: a,b,c

Example 4:

Entries: a,b,c //n=3 k = 2 Output: aa,ab,ac,ba,bb,bc,ca,cb,cc

Example 5:

Entries: a,b,c //n=3 k = 3 Output: aaa,aab,aac,aba,abb,abc,aca,acb,acc,baa,bab,bac,bba,bbb,bbc,bca,bcb,bcc,caa,cab,cac,cba,cbb,cbc,cca,ccb,ccc

Entries and k are variable.

I found a number of combination related samples on the web but mostly they are overly complicated and do not cover this specific case I am trying to do.

Any ideas how to do what I am trying to do? If you have a sample code to share, it would be great, otherwise, a possible algorithm or a link to another source that does this are also highly appreciated.