Generate HTML so that second dropdown can be based on selected value of first dropdown

I’m looking for help with populating a second dropdown based on what’s selected in the first dropdown.
I have this code on an html page to test, but when “a” appears in the first dropdown, and then I select the second dropdown, it displays all choices instead of just the “a” choices (which are just a b and c).
<select name="test1" id="test1">
<option value="Select">Select</option>
<option value="a">a</option>
<option value="b">b</option>
</select>
<select id="test2" name="test2">
<option value="Select">Select</option>
<option value="a">a</option>
<option value="a">b</option>
<option value="a">c</option>
<option value="b">1</option>
<option value="b">2</option>
<option value="b">3</option>
</select>
jQuery(document).ready(function($){
var options = $('#test2 option');
$('#test1').on('change', function(e){
$('#test2').append(options);
if($(this).val() != 'Select') {
$('#test2 option[value!=' + $(this).val() +']').remove();
} else {
$('#test2').val('Select');
}
});
});
Any help with getting the ‘a’ selection to just display ‘a’ choices and the ‘b’ selection to just show ‘b’ choices, is appreciated.