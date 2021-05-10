Generate HTML so that second dropdown can be based on selected value of first dropdown

#1

I’m looking for help with populating a second dropdown based on what’s selected in the first dropdown.

I have this code on an html page to test, but when “a” appears in the first dropdown, and then I select the second dropdown, it displays all choices instead of just the “a” choices (which are just a b and c).

<select name="test1" id="test1">
   <option value="Select">Select</option>
   <option value="a">a</option>
   <option value="b">b</option>
</select>


<select id="test2" name="test2">
<option value="Select">Select</option>
   <option value="a">a</option>
   <option value="a">b</option>
   <option value="a">c</option>
   <option value="b">1</option>
   <option value="b">2</option>
   <option value="b">3</option>
 </select>

jQuery(document).ready(function($){
    var options = $('#test2 option');
    $('#test1').on('change', function(e){
        $('#test2').append(options);
        if($(this).val() != 'Select') {
             $('#test2 option[value!=' + $(this).val() +']').remove();
        } else {
            $('#test2').val('Select');
        }

    });
});

Any help with getting the ‘a’ selection to just display ‘a’ choices and the ‘b’ selection to just show ‘b’ choices, is appreciated.

#2

I would leave the unused options there so that you can get them back again when the person changes their mind. You can’t hide options due to some browser compatibility issues, but you can certainly mark them as disabled and use CSS to hide them.

select option[disabled] {
    display: none;
}

All you need to do is to first disable all of the #test2 options, then enable only the ones that match the type of class you want.

jQuery(document).ready(function($){
    $('#test1').on('change', function(e){
        var className = e.target.value;
        $('#test2 option').prop('disabled', true);
        $('#test2').find('option.' + className).prop('disabled', false);
    });
});

https://jsfiddle.net/7zfo93bh/

#3

Many thanks for your reply and advice, however it appears to me that your jsfiddle has the same issue, it displays all choices instead of just the “a” choices. And the ‘b’ choice displays all choices not just the ‘b’ choices.

#4

That’s just because jQuery wasn’t installed. When transferring working code to jsfiddle I failed to add the jQuery resource. The updated link has jQuery and works.
https://jsfiddle.net/7zfo93bh/

#5

I would consider this the kind of thing you would want to tackle using AJAX, jQuery or otherwise.

If that’s not an option you could script it like this:

		<select name="test1" id="test1" class="red">
   <option value="Select" >Select</option>
   <option value="a">a</option>
   <option value="b">b</option>
</select>


<select id="test2" name="test2">
<option value="Select">Select</option>
 </select>

	</body>
	
	<script>
jQuery(document).ready(function($){
    var optionSets ={
	    a:['a','b','c'],
		b:['1','2','3'],
		x:['1a','2b','3c']
    }
    { 
     	let appendString ='<option value="Select">Select</option>';
        for (let opt  in optionSets){  appendString+= '<option value="'+opt+'">'+opt+'</option>'}
    	$('#test1').html(appendString);
    }
    $('#test1').on('change', function (e)  {
	    let selectedGroup = this.value;
 	    let optGroup = optionSets[selectedGroup];
	    let appendString ='<option value="Select">Select</option>';
	    if (selectedGroup) { optGroup.forEach(val => appendString+= '<option value="'+selectedGroup+'">'+val+'</option>')}
	    $('#test2').html(appendString);
    });
});
</script>

hope that helps

#6

Thanks for your replies. I would be interested in use AJAX, but am not too vered in that.
However, currently when I add your code to an html page I still see all options upon selection. And also, when I add Paul’s code same result. I see that it works in https://jsfiddle.net/7zfo93bh/ so I don’t know what I could be doing wrong. Any ideas are appreciated.

#7

Can you link us to your page so that we may investigate? If not, the full HTML code would certainly be handy.

#8

Thanks for your reply here’s the full code test page:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="utf-8">
	<meta name="viewport"    content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<meta name="description" content="">
	<meta name="author"      content="">
	<meta name="keywords" content="" />
	<title></title>
<style>
select option[disabled] {
    display: none;
}
</style>

<script>
jQuery(document).ready(function($){
    $('#test1').on('change', function(e){
        var className = e.target.value;
        $('#test2 option').prop('disabled', true);
        $('#test2').find('option.' + className).prop('disabled', false);
    });
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<select name="test1" id="test1">
   <option value="Select">Select</option>
   <option value="a">a</option>
   <option value="b">b</option>
</select>
<select id="test2" name="test2">
<option value="Select">Select</option>
   <option class="a" value="a">a</option>
   <option class="a" value="b">b</option>
   <option class="a" value="c">c</option>
   <option class="b" value="1">1</option>
   <option class="b" value="2">2</option>
   <option class="b" value="3">3</option>
 </select>

</body>
</html>

I look forward to any comments

#9

I don’t see in your HTML code where jQuery is being loaded. Is it possible that you forgot to do that?

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
#10

Thanks, of course I missed that. Much appreciated.
Ultimately, I’m trying to learn/add a second dropdown to an existing web script’s inital dropdown. Which shows this in the Form:

<div class="form-group">
<label class="col-md-12" for="category_id">{{LANG category}}</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<select name="category_id" id="category_id" class="form-control">
<?php foreach($pt->categories as $key => $category) {?>
<option value="<?php echo $key?>"><?php echo $category?></option>
<?php } ?>
</select>
</div>
</div>

So, to begin, I’m trying to add an option of the secondary dropdown. So maybe something like:


<select name="category_id" id="category_id" class="form-control">
<?php foreach($pt->categories as $key => $category) {?>
<option value="<?php echo $key?>"><?php echo $category?></option>
<option value="<?php echo $key?>"><?php echo $category2?></option>
</select>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="col-md-12" for="category_id">{{LANG category2}}</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<select id="category2" name="category2">
<option value="<?php echo $key?>"><?php echo $category2?></option>
<option value="<?php echo $key?>"><?php echo $category2?></option>
<option value="<?php echo $key?>"><?php echo $category2?></option>
<?php } ?>
</select>

I look forward to being further enlightened. Much thanks again.

#11

This is where I redirect things to the PHP forum, as they are much better at dealing with that side of things.