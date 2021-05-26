Generate dynamic html css layout

I am working on a template generation service. I want the user to change the webpage layout, alignment, insert images, remove tags, and change styling. After all the changes the user can save that template which be rendered with dynamic data into it whenever and wherever used again. Please let me know the way to achieve this.
P.S:- I will use a standard template at the beginning which can be manipulated and saved.
Why reinvent the wheel when there are lots of template systems out there?
Template systems will allow only static html files with variables to be rendered. But I want user to change the html too.
