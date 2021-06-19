Gap at the side of the flex container

I have a flex grid of 4 photos on the top row and 4 photos on the bottom row. Everything looks good so far except for one major problem. There is a gap to the right side of the container. The footer takes up the full width of the page but the photo grid has a gap to the right. I have tried setting negative margins and all sorts of other things that I read about in the forums but I can’t fix it.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<style>
body,
html {
margin: 0 0 0 0;
padding: 0;
overflow-x: hidden;
width: 100%;
}
.container {
overflow-x: hidden;
min-width: 0;
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
flex-direction: row;
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
img {
opacity: 0.7;
}
img:hover {
opacity: 1;
}
.facebook-photo > a.tooltip > img {
/*Setting display to block removed the gap that was under the images */
display: block;
height: 50vh;
padding: 0 !important;
min-width: 24vw;
width: 24vw;
}
.facebook-photo {
margin: 0 0 0 0;
padding: 0 !important;
}
footer {
height: 20vh;
background-color: black;
color: white;
padding-top: 30px;
text-align: center;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
.container {
flex-wrap: nowrap;
flex-direction: column;
width: 100%;
}
.facebook-photo > a.tooltip > img {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
}
/* styles for the tooltips */
.facebook-photo {
position: relative;
}
a.tooltip {outline:none; }
a.tooltip:hover {text-decoration:none;}
a.tooltip span {
z-index:0;
display:none;
}
a.tooltip:hover span{
display:block;
position:absolute;
top: 100px;
left: center;
padding: 10px 20px;
border:2px solid #000;
border-radius: 5px;
color:#000;
background:#fff;
width: 300px;
z-index: 12;
}
img {
z-index: 1;
}
</style>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Title</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
This is an older picture but we're so stupid so yep.
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/1.jpg" alt="This is an older picture but we're so stupid so yep. ">
</a>
</div>
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
with Quinn Lastname and Stephen Lastname
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/2.jpg" alt="with Quinn Lastname and Stephen Lastname.">
</a>
</div>
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
with Sandy Lastname
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/3.jpg" alt="with Sandy Lastname."> </a>
</div>
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
with Andrea Lastname, Stuart Lastname and Quinn Lastname.
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/4.jpg" alt="with Andrea Lastname, Stuart Lastname and Quinn Lastname.">
</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container">
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
with Walaa Lastname and Quinn Lastname
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/5.jpg" alt="with Walaa Lastname and Quinn Lastname.">
</a>
</div>
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
with Carrie and Stephan Lastname
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/6.jpg" alt="with Carrie and Stephan Lastname">
</a>
</div>
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
with Quinn and Mattie Lastname
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/7.jpg" alt="with Quinn and Mattie Lastname">
</a>
</div>
<div class="facebook-photo">
<a href="#" class="tooltip">
<span>
with Quinn Lastname, Claudet Lastname and Amy Sittnick Lastname at Occoquan Historic District
</span>
<img src="resources/img/facebook/8.jpg" alt="with Quinn Lastname, Claudet Lastname and ALastname at Occoquan Historic District.">
</a>
</div>
</div>
<footer><a href="https://www.mydomainname.com">www.mydomainname.com</a></footer>
</div>
</body>
</html>