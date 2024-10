Hi guys! I’m a video game designer, and I’m looking for games similar to Fire’n Diamonds by Tom Horn. I really like the design and animation of games with jewel and gem aesthetics, like Bejeweled and Fire’n Diamonds. I play it because I follow DiceGirl Egle, the expert slot streamer. I also enjoy Crystal Fruits Deluxe I love the animation and design. Do you have any recommendations for similar games? I’d really appreciate the information. Have a nice day!