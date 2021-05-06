…glad to hear. Was a bit worried, but now I’m…
Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson
…all I can say to that is…
coothead
…then, if i understand you right, you’re not yet thinking of…
Jumping Ship - Counterparts
…no, it seems that I’m going to…
…posting here as, sadly, Sitepoint no longer
appears to have any Vanilla coding problems
to grab my attention.
coothead
…even if it seemingly boils down to a…
Ludicrous Conspiracy Theory - scntfc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFJDYPRmiuQ
(The humming sounds like lyrics does it not)
…no, I do not believe that it…
…a Conspiracy Theory and no
the humming sounds bear no
resemblance to lyrics either.
coothead
…" no the humming sounds bear no
resemblance to lyrics". I’m such a…
Nasty Naughty Boy - Christina Aguilera
…you might be pleasantly unhappy
to know that you’re not…
I’ve been a miscreant for more
years than I care to remember.
coothead
…considering that, we definitely deserve to be awarded a…
Participation Trophy - Whores.
…you are perfectly entitled to all of the accolades,
but, personally, I would most definitely prefer…
[The] Quiet Life - Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson
coothead
…I guess you’ll rather walk along in this looping thread than riding a…
Roller Coaster - CHUNG HA
…only…
…would suggest something like that.
coothead
…never mind, I…
Talk Too Much - Coin
…let’s hope that habit does not keep you…
coothead
…I’ll have to wait and see, I’m…
Vastly Disorganized - TheBlackParrot
…that is patently obvious, as the song that you
have just posted is rather short on lyrics, or to be
more precise it is actually totally devoid of them.
Not to worry gently breath in and breath out with
's until you have calmed your restless mind.
You will then be able to look at your problem and
see the way to…
coothead
…quite short on words, but actually there is lyrics, for example you’ll hear a choir at 1:00 and a repeated call at 1:40 and so on. So what do you think, isn’t it…
Xtralovable - Prince
…you say that…
You Hear the Voices - Bruce Soord
…whereas I say that I can only hear
synthesised sounds.
So what do I think?
I think that what one hears must be
considered as subjective rather than
objective.
coothead
…what I objectively think I hear is voices in a gentle…
Zephyr - Madeon
