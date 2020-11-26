…I admire your enduring…
Bravery - Ivoryline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYtBc0N83_o
You might find the lyrics very suitable.
…I admire your enduring…
Bravery - Ivoryline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYtBc0N83_o
You might find the lyrics very suitable.
…bravery? No I’m a congenital…
…and as for comforting words, well these…
Cockadoodledon’t - Ivor Cutler
…certainly come close.
coothead
…is that called twize post or two folded or is it called…
Double Down - Slothrust
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31gBizKYAnc
…I don’t know what it’s called, but as my
song list had an…
…of C’s, I just let one of the collection go.
Is that a little too naughty
coothead
…gosh, I started to…
Fearing Your Mind - Black Tusk
…you have no need to fear me…
Goin’ Crazy - Dizzee Rascal • Robbie Williams
…I’ve been ‘non compos mentis’
for quite some time now.
coothead
…glad to hear. Was a bit worried, but now I’m…
Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson
…all I can say to that is…
coothead
…then, if i understand you right, you’re not yet thinking of…
Jumping Ship - Counterparts
…no, it seems that I’m going to…
…posting here as, sadly, Sitepoint no longer
appears to have any Vanilla coding problems
to grab my attention.
coothead
…even if it seemingly boils down to a…
Ludicrous Conspiracy Theory - scntfc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFJDYPRmiuQ
(The humming sounds like lyrics does it not)
…no, I do not believe that it…
…a Conspiracy Theory and no
the humming sounds bear no
resemblance to lyrics either.
coothead
…" no the humming sounds bear no
resemblance to lyrics". I’m such a…
Nasty Naughty Boy - Christina Aguilera
…you might be pleasantly unhappy
to know that you’re not…
I’ve been a miscreant for more
years than I care to remember.
coothead
…considering that, we definitely deserve to be awarded a…
Participation Trophy - Whores.
…you are perfectly entitled to all of the accolades,
but, personally, I would most definitely prefer…
[The] Quiet Life - Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson
coothead
…I guess you’ll rather walk along in this looping thread than riding a…
Roller Coaster - CHUNG HA
…only…
…would suggest something like that.
coothead
…never mind, I…
Talk Too Much - Coin
…let’s hope that habit does not keep you…
coothead