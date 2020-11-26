[GAME] Song titles A-Z

…I’m too wary to touch anything of yours. :eek:
In this game I still believe that…

You’re Still The One - The Petersens

coothead

…the one that can’t count to neither…

Zero or a Zillion - Kimya Dawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9ocPaUg4Jc

Invent a new game and I’ll follow suit. :weee:

…oh dear…

After Zero - Korshi T

…here I am right back at the beginning. :eyebrows:

I don’t think that would be at all possible. :unhappy:

This game has already taken just about…

All of me - Ruth Etting

:eek: :wonky: :taped:

coothead

…I admire your enduring…

Bravery - Ivoryline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYtBc0N83_o

You might find the lyrics very suitable. :lol:

…bravery? No I’m a congenital…

Coward - Chip

…and as for comforting words, well these…

Cockadoodledon’t - Ivor Cutler

…certainly come close. :rofl:

coothead

…is that called twize post or two folded or is it called…

Double Down - Slothrust

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31gBizKYAnc

:question:

…I don’t know what it’s called, but as my
song list had an…

Excess - Tricky

…of C’s, I just let one of the collection go. :rofl:

Is that a little too naughty :interrobang:

coothead

…gosh, I started to…

Fearing Your Mind - Black Tusk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxx2rAGIwDk

…you have no need to fear me…

Goin’ Crazy - Dizzee Rascal • Robbie Williams

…I’ve been ‘non compos mentis’
for quite some time now. :weee:

coothead

…glad to hear. Was a bit worried, but now I’m…

Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmpMG7aG1Co

…all I can say to that is…

I Like Your Style :blue_heart: - Bubba

coothead

…then, if i understand you right, you’re not yet thinking of…

Jumping Ship - Counterparts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAFUjYAkpzU

…no, it seems that I’m going to…

Keep On - Kehlani

…posting here as, sadly, Sitepoint no longer
appears to have any Vanilla coding problems
to grab my attention. :unhappy:

coothead

…even if it seemingly boils down to a…

Ludicrous Conspiracy Theory - scntfc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFJDYPRmiuQ

(The humming sounds like lyrics does it not)

…no, I do not believe that it…

Might Be - PnB Rock

…a Conspiracy Theory and no
the humming sounds bear no
resemblance to lyrics either. :wonky:

coothead

…" no the humming sounds bear no
resemblance to lyrics". :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: I’m such a…

Nasty Naughty Boy - Christina Aguilera

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c22mT6P33JU

…you might be pleasantly unhappy
to know that you’re not…

On Your Own :unhappy: - Blur

I’ve been a miscreant for more
years than I care to remember. :imp:

coothead

…considering that, we definitely deserve to be awarded a…

Participation Trophy - Whores.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJIrP4j5Duk

…you are perfectly entitled to all of the accolades,
but, personally, I would most definitely prefer…

[The] Quiet Life :cold_face: - Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson

coothead

…I guess you’ll rather walk along in this looping thread than riding a…

Roller Coaster - CHUNG HA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=900X9fDFLc4