…my excuse is always that i’m suffering of a…
Temporary Insanity - Alexz Johnson
… perhaps this crazy game is putting you…
Under Pressure - Karen O & Willie Nelson
I’ve certainly feared for my sanity since
I joined the party.
coothead
…me too. We’re obviously engaged in a…
Vaina Loca - Ozuna
…I know that it has become crazy, but…
What Can We Do? - Anderson .Paak · Nate Dogg
Everyone else seems to have jumped ship.
coothead
…I’ll do what it takes, but please don’t touch my…
Xpensive Habits - One Acen
…I’m too wary to touch anything of yours.
In this game I still believe that…
You’re Still The One - The Petersens
coothead
…the one that can’t count to neither…
Zero or a Zillion - Kimya Dawson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9ocPaUg4Jc
Invent a new game and I’ll follow suit.
…oh dear…
…here I am right back at the beginning.
I don’t think that would be at all possible.
This game has already taken just about…
coothead
…I admire your enduring…
Bravery - Ivoryline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYtBc0N83_o
You might find the lyrics very suitable.
…bravery? No I’m a congenital…
…and as for comforting words, well these…
Cockadoodledon’t - Ivor Cutler
…certainly come close.
coothead
…is that called twize post or two folded or is it called…
Double Down - Slothrust
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31gBizKYAnc
…I don’t know what it’s called, but as my
song list had an…
…of C’s, I just let one of the collection go.
Is that a little too naughty
coothead
…gosh, I started to…
Fearing Your Mind - Black Tusk
…you have no need to fear me…
Goin’ Crazy - Dizzee Rascal • Robbie Williams
…I’ve been ‘non compos mentis’
for quite some time now.
coothead
…glad to hear. Was a bit worried, but now I’m…
Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson
…all I can say to that is…
coothead
…then, if i understand you right, you’re not yet thinking of…
Jumping Ship - Counterparts
…no, it seems that I’m going to…
…posting here as, sadly, Sitepoint no longer
appears to have any Vanilla coding problems
to grab my attention.
coothead
…even if it seemingly boils down to a…
Ludicrous Conspiracy Theory - scntfc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFJDYPRmiuQ
(The humming sounds like lyrics does it not)
…no, I do not believe that it…
…a Conspiracy Theory and no
the humming sounds bear no
resemblance to lyrics either.
coothead