Pleasing To You - Desperation Band
Pleasing To You - Desperation Band
…thank you sir, that is…
Quite Nice - Emily Smith and Synergy
…of you to seek out something that
might appeal to my eclectic taste.
coothead
…you’re welcome! To be honest I used a…
Random Name Generator - Wilco
…does that not cause problems when you have to…
Sign Your Name - Terence Trent D’Arby
…but can’t remember who you’re meant to be?
coothead
…my excuse is always that i’m suffering of a…
Temporary Insanity - Alexz Johnson
… perhaps this crazy game is putting you…
Under Pressure - Karen O & Willie Nelson
I’ve certainly feared for my sanity since
I joined the party.
coothead
…me too. We’re obviously engaged in a…
Vaina Loca - Ozuna
…I know that it has become crazy, but…
What Can We Do? - Anderson .Paak · Nate Dogg
Everyone else seems to have jumped ship.
coothead
…I’ll do what it takes, but please don’t touch my…
Xpensive Habits - One Acen
…I’m too wary to touch anything of yours.
In this game I still believe that…
You’re Still The One - The Petersens
coothead
…the one that can’t count to neither…
Zero or a Zillion - Kimya Dawson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9ocPaUg4Jc
Invent a new game and I’ll follow suit.
…oh dear…
…here I am right back at the beginning.
I don’t think that would be at all possible.
This game has already taken just about…
coothead
…I admire your enduring…
Bravery - Ivoryline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYtBc0N83_o
You might find the lyrics very suitable.
…bravery? No I’m a congenital…
…and as for comforting words, well these…
Cockadoodledon’t - Ivor Cutler
…certainly come close.
coothead
…is that called twize post or two folded or is it called…
Double Down - Slothrust
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31gBizKYAnc
…I don’t know what it’s called, but as my
song list had an…
…of C’s, I just let one of the collection go.
Is that a little too naughty
coothead
…gosh, I started to…
Fearing Your Mind - Black Tusk
…you have no need to fear me…
Goin’ Crazy - Dizzee Rascal • Robbie Williams
…I’ve been ‘non compos mentis’
for quite some time now.
coothead
…glad to hear. Was a bit worried, but now I’m…
Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson
…all I can say to that is…
coothead