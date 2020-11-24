[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4790

…and I’ll pretend that you’re just…

Kidding Me :weee: - Haruno

coothead

#4791

…if I did, I’m afraid I would be the…

Last One to Know - Springtime Carnivore

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1ydKKccswg

#4792

…ok, I must concede that I might
have been most misfortunately…

Mistaken - Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko

…about what you may have known. :eyebrows:

coothead

#4793

…I think we can perceive that…

Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control - Tame Impala

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIVa7WEjXro

#4794

…well, if asked, I would have to say that…

Only You - Alison Moyet

…could find a song title of such incredible length. :rofl:

#4795

…glad I found something that’s…

Pleasing To You - Desperation Band

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSfRtnp_L5c

#4797

…thank you sir, that is…

Quite Nice - Emily Smith and Synergy

…of you to seek out something that
might appeal to my eclectic taste. :winky:

coothead

#4798

…you’re welcome! To be honest I used a…

Random Name Generator - Wilco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v81vhGTzXKE

#4799

…does that not cause problems when you have to…

Sign Your Name - Terence Trent D’Arby

…but can’t remember who you’re meant to be? :taped:

coothead

#4800

…my excuse is always that i’m suffering of a…

Temporary Insanity - Alexz Johnson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DtiNZ0p31s

#4801

… perhaps this crazy game is putting you…

Under Pressure :banghead: - Karen O & Willie Nelson

I’ve certainly feared for my sanity since
I joined the party. :shifty:

coothead

#4802

…me too. We’re obviously engaged in a…

Vaina Loca - Ozuna

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx-fuY7LpSU

#4803

…I know that it has become crazy, but…

What Can We Do? - Anderson .Paak · Nate Dogg

Everyone else seems to have jumped ship. :wonky:

coothead

#4804

…I’ll do what it takes, but please don’t touch my…

Xpensive Habits - One Acen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Yzc4bqZ-o0

#4805

…I’m too wary to touch anything of yours. :eek:
In this game I still believe that…

You’re Still The One - The Petersens

coothead

#4806

…the one that can’t count to neither…

Zero or a Zillion - Kimya Dawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9ocPaUg4Jc

Invent a new game and I’ll follow suit. :weee:

#4807

…oh dear…

After Zero - Korshi T

…here I am right back at the beginning. :eyebrows:

I don’t think that would be at all possible. :unhappy:

This game has already taken just about…

All of me - Ruth Etting

:eek: :wonky: :taped:

coothead

#4808

…I admire your enduring…

Bravery - Ivoryline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYtBc0N83_o

You might find the lyrics very suitable. :lol:

#4809

…bravery? No I’m a congenital…

Coward - Chip

…and as for comforting words, well these…

Cockadoodledon’t - Ivor Cutler

…certainly come close. :rofl:

coothead

#4810

…is that called twize post or two folded or is it called…

Double Down - Slothrust

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31gBizKYAnc

