…so the pair of us can, perhaps,
happily think about…
…now.
coothead
…so the pair of us can, perhaps,
happily think about…
…now.
coothead
…and to get there we’re…
Hurtling Through the Cosmos - Negative Reaction
…which, with a modicum of good
fortune, will deliver us safely…
Into the Mystic - Van Morrison
coothead
…and pretend…
J’y suis jamais allé - Grassskirt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMsvcwYY4G4
(This one with lyrics, if requested)
…and I’ll pretend that you’re just…
coothead
…if I did, I’m afraid I would be the…
Last One to Know - Springtime Carnivore
…ok, I must concede that I might
have been most misfortunately…
Mistaken - Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko
…about what you may have known.
coothead
…I think we can perceive that…
Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control - Tame Impala
…well, if asked, I would have to say that…
…could find a song title of such incredible length.
…glad I found something that’s…
Pleasing To You - Desperation Band
…thank you sir, that is…
Quite Nice - Emily Smith and Synergy
…of you to seek out something that
might appeal to my eclectic taste.
coothead
…you’re welcome! To be honest I used a…
Random Name Generator - Wilco
…does that not cause problems when you have to…
Sign Your Name - Terence Trent D’Arby
…but can’t remember who you’re meant to be?
coothead
…my excuse is always that i’m suffering of a…
Temporary Insanity - Alexz Johnson
… perhaps this crazy game is putting you…
Under Pressure - Karen O & Willie Nelson
I’ve certainly feared for my sanity since
I joined the party.
coothead
…me too. We’re obviously engaged in a…
Vaina Loca - Ozuna
…I know that it has become crazy, but…
What Can We Do? - Anderson .Paak · Nate Dogg
Everyone else seems to have jumped ship.
coothead
…I’ll do what it takes, but please don’t touch my…
Xpensive Habits - One Acen
…I’m too wary to touch anything of yours.
In this game I still believe that…
You’re Still The One - The Petersens
coothead
…the one that can’t count to neither…
Zero or a Zillion - Kimya Dawson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9ocPaUg4Jc
Invent a new game and I’ll follow suit.