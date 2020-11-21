…I think that it was rather…
…of Mr. Combs to suggest that beer
could, in any way, be beneficial.
coothead
…on this particular subject I believe the…
Debate Exposes Doubt - Death Cab for Cutie
…that is definitely very true…
Even When It Hurts - Hillsong United
coothead
…the most important is that we…
Fought And Won One - Reggie and the Full Effect
…so the pair of us can, perhaps,
happily think about…
…now.
coothead
…and to get there we’re…
Hurtling Through the Cosmos - Negative Reaction
…which, with a modicum of good
fortune, will deliver us safely…
Into the Mystic - Van Morrison
coothead
…and pretend…
J’y suis jamais allé - Grassskirt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMsvcwYY4G4
(This one with lyrics, if requested)
…and I’ll pretend that you’re just…
coothead
…if I did, I’m afraid I would be the…
Last One to Know - Springtime Carnivore
…ok, I must concede that I might
have been most misfortunately…
Mistaken - Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko
…about what you may have known.
coothead
…I think we can perceive that…
Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control - Tame Impala
…well, if asked, I would have to say that…
…could find a song title of such incredible length.
…glad I found something that’s…
Pleasing To You - Desperation Band
…thank you sir, that is…
Quite Nice - Emily Smith and Synergy
…of you to seek out something that
might appeal to my eclectic taste.
coothead
…you’re welcome! To be honest I used a…
Random Name Generator - Wilco
…does that not cause problems when you have to…
Sign Your Name - Terence Trent D’Arby
…but can’t remember who you’re meant to be?
coothead
…my excuse is always that i’m suffering of a…
Temporary Insanity - Alexz Johnson
… perhaps this crazy game is putting you…
Under Pressure - Karen O & Willie Nelson
I’ve certainly feared for my sanity since
I joined the party.
coothead
…me too. We’re obviously engaged in a…
Vaina Loca - Ozuna