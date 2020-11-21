[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4779

…I guess that, for you, your
choice might be akin to…

Another Day In Paradise - Phil Collins

coothead

#4780

…listening to how…

Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Lb9dq-JZFI

#4781

…I think that it was rather…

Careless - Dusky

…of Mr. Combs to suggest that beer
could, in any way, be beneficial. :unhappy:

coothead

#4782

…on this particular subject I believe the…

Debate Exposes Doubt - Death Cab for Cutie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0E83Fvd5rFA

#4783

…that is definitely very true…

Even When It Hurts - Hillsong United

coothead

#4784

…the most important is that we…

Fought And Won One - Reggie and the Full Effect

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mO9rxO_oTSc

#4785

…so the pair of us can, perhaps,
happily think about…

Going Home - Ken Colyer

…now. :biggrin:

coothead

#4786

…and to get there we’re…

Hurtling Through the Cosmos - Negative Reaction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erFHPCh_o-w

#4787

…which, with a modicum of good
fortune, will deliver us safely…

Into the Mystic - Van Morrison

coothead

#4788

…and pretend…

J’y suis jamais allé - Grassskirt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMsvcwYY4G4

(This one with lyrics, if requested)

#4790

…and I’ll pretend that you’re just…

Kidding Me :weee: - Haruno

coothead

#4791

…if I did, I’m afraid I would be the…

Last One to Know - Springtime Carnivore

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1ydKKccswg

#4792

…ok, I must concede that I might
have been most misfortunately…

Mistaken - Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko

…about what you may have known. :eyebrows:

coothead

#4793

…I think we can perceive that…

Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control - Tame Impala

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIVa7WEjXro

#4794

…well, if asked, I would have to say that…

Only You - Alison Moyet

…could find a song title of such incredible length. :rofl:

#4795

…glad I found something that’s…

Pleasing To You - Desperation Band

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSfRtnp_L5c

#4797

…thank you sir, that is…

Quite Nice - Emily Smith and Synergy

…of you to seek out something that
might appeal to my eclectic taste. :winky:

coothead

#4798

…you’re welcome! To be honest I used a…

Random Name Generator - Wilco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v81vhGTzXKE

#4799

…does that not cause problems when you have to…

Sign Your Name - Terence Trent D’Arby

…but can’t remember who you’re meant to be? :taped:

coothead

#4800

…my excuse is always that i’m suffering of a…

Temporary Insanity - Alexz Johnson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DtiNZ0p31s