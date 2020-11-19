[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4771

…thanks for your concern with regard
to my aeronautical safety. :winky:

Queen Mab, though, has told me that
I would be perfectly safe unless…

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes :eek: - Bryan Ferry

coothead

#4772

…that could make you…

Temporarily Blind - Built to Spill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8bK18QXA2A

#4773

…yes that is certainly a possibility, but I did…

Understand - George Michael

…that going off with the fairies would come
with a certain amount of uncertainty when
considering my personal safety. :winky:

coothead

#4774

…though there’s a certain attraction in…

Venturing To The New World - Peter Crowley
Venturing High And Low - Kinetic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgD4Gs8pm1s

Didn’t check for lyrics, sorry. :blush:

#4775

…right, now that I have you singing from
the same hymn sheet I can safely say…

We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place - The Animals

…physically or by other means. :rofl:

Side note, I noticed a total lack of lyrics in
your ‘Venture To The New World’ video.
Is this now normal game play or just a
naughty oversight?

coothead

#4776

…“by other means”, meaning we’re in danger of…

X-Tinction - Evil Activities

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JrnJU_XBiE

(The track above is miss spelled on YT)

#4777

…goodness no, nothing that drastic. :winky:
By “other means”, what I meant was
that it could actually be…

Your Choice - Lily Allen · Burna Boy

coothead

#4778

…my choice would rather be watching soccer, aka football in civilized countries, with…

Zlatan - Sanjin & Youthman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ_degb-2D8

#4779

…I guess that, for you, your
choice might be akin to…

Another Day In Paradise - Phil Collins

coothead

#4780

…listening to how…

Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Lb9dq-JZFI

#4781

…I think that it was rather…

Careless - Dusky

…of Mr. Combs to suggest that beer
could, in any way, be beneficial. :unhappy:

coothead

#4782

…on this particular subject I believe the…

Debate Exposes Doubt - Death Cab for Cutie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0E83Fvd5rFA

#4783

…that is definitely very true…

Even When It Hurts - Hillsong United

coothead

#4784

…the most important is that we…

Fought And Won One - Reggie and the Full Effect

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mO9rxO_oTSc

#4785

…so the pair of us can, perhaps,
happily think about…

Going Home - Ken Colyer

…now. :biggrin:

coothead

#4786

…and to get there we’re…

Hurtling Through the Cosmos - Negative Reaction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erFHPCh_o-w

#4787

…which, with a modicum of good
fortune, will deliver us safely…

Into the Mystic - Van Morrison

coothead

#4788

…and pretend…

J’y suis jamais allé - Grassskirt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMsvcwYY4G4

(This one with lyrics, if requested)

#4790

…and I’ll pretend that you’re just…

Kidding Me :weee: - Haruno

coothead

#4791

…if I did, I’m afraid I would be the…

Last One to Know - Springtime Carnivore

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1ydKKccswg