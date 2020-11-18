…I’ve left all of my possible flying problems,
if they should occur, in the capable hands of…
coothead
…I’ve left all of my possible flying problems,
if they should occur, in the capable hands of…
coothead
…if anything happens, I wish you a…
Restful Recovery - Relaxing chill out music
…thanks for your concern with regard
to my aeronautical safety.
Queen Mab, though, has told me that
I would be perfectly safe unless…
coothead
…that could make you…
Temporarily Blind - Built to Spill
…yes that is certainly a possibility, but I did…
…that going off with the fairies would come
with a certain amount of uncertainty when
considering my personal safety.
coothead
…though there’s a certain attraction in…
Venturing To The New World - Peter Crowley
Venturing High And Low - Kinetic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgD4Gs8pm1s
Didn’t check for lyrics, sorry.
…right, now that I have you singing from
the same hymn sheet I can safely say…
We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place - The Animals
…physically or by other means.
Side note, I noticed a total lack of lyrics in
your ‘Venture To The New World’ video.
Is this now normal game play or just a
naughty oversight?
coothead
…“by other means”, meaning we’re in danger of…
X-Tinction - Evil Activities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JrnJU_XBiE
(The track above is miss spelled on YT)
…goodness no, nothing that drastic.
By “other means”, what I meant was
that it could actually be…
Your Choice - Lily Allen · Burna Boy
coothead
…my choice would rather be watching soccer, aka football in civilized countries, with…
Zlatan - Sanjin & Youthman
…I guess that, for you, your
choice might be akin to…
Another Day In Paradise - Phil Collins
coothead
…listening to how…
Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs
…I think that it was rather…
…of Mr. Combs to suggest that beer
could, in any way, be beneficial.
coothead
…on this particular subject I believe the…
Debate Exposes Doubt - Death Cab for Cutie
…that is definitely very true…
Even When It Hurts - Hillsong United
coothead
…the most important is that we…
Fought And Won One - Reggie and the Full Effect
…so the pair of us can, perhaps,
happily think about…
…now.
coothead
…and to get there we’re…
Hurtling Through the Cosmos - Negative Reaction
…which, with a modicum of good
fortune, will deliver us safely…
Into the Mystic - Van Morrison
coothead
…and pretend…
J’y suis jamais allé - Grassskirt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMsvcwYY4G4
(This one with lyrics, if requested)