…no need for apologies as
I’m off with the fairies…
Over the Hills and Far Away - Led Zeppelin
coothead
…no need for apologies as
I’m off with the fairies…
Over the Hills and Far Away - Led Zeppelin
coothead
…fairies have wings, please check your…
Parachute - Cheryl Cole
…I’ve left all of my possible flying problems,
if they should occur, in the capable hands of…
coothead
…if anything happens, I wish you a…
Restful Recovery - Relaxing chill out music
…thanks for your concern with regard
to my aeronautical safety.
Queen Mab, though, has told me that
I would be perfectly safe unless…
coothead
…that could make you…
Temporarily Blind - Built to Spill
…yes that is certainly a possibility, but I did…
…that going off with the fairies would come
with a certain amount of uncertainty when
considering my personal safety.
coothead
…though there’s a certain attraction in…
Venturing To The New World - Peter Crowley
Venturing High And Low - Kinetic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgD4Gs8pm1s
Didn’t check for lyrics, sorry.
…right, now that I have you singing from
the same hymn sheet I can safely say…
We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place - The Animals
…physically or by other means.
Side note, I noticed a total lack of lyrics in
your ‘Venture To The New World’ video.
Is this now normal game play or just a
naughty oversight?
coothead
…“by other means”, meaning we’re in danger of…
X-Tinction - Evil Activities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JrnJU_XBiE
(The track above is miss spelled on YT)
…goodness no, nothing that drastic.
By “other means”, what I meant was
that it could actually be…
Your Choice - Lily Allen · Burna Boy
coothead
…my choice would rather be watching soccer, aka football in civilized countries, with…
Zlatan - Sanjin & Youthman
…I guess that, for you, your
choice might be akin to…
Another Day In Paradise - Phil Collins
coothead
…listening to how…
Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs
…I think that it was rather…
…of Mr. Combs to suggest that beer
could, in any way, be beneficial.
coothead
…on this particular subject I believe the…
Debate Exposes Doubt - Death Cab for Cutie
…that is definitely very true…
Even When It Hurts - Hillsong United
coothead
…the most important is that we…
Fought And Won One - Reggie and the Full Effect
…so the pair of us can, perhaps,
happily think about…
…now.
coothead
…and to get there we’re…
Hurtling Through the Cosmos - Negative Reaction