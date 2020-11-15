[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4757


yes, you’re right about that, I can only say…

E Strano! :shifty: - Anna Netrebko

coothead

#4758

…hmm… that sounds weird, like a…

Foreign Language - Anberlin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HqI7G59KC0

#4759

…funnily enough, weird would be a…

Great - Idles

…translation of E Strano if it were to
be preceded by it’s. :biggrin:

coothead

#4760

…noticed that, I had a…

Hunch - Sleeper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziP0A-36Ii4

#4761

…to prevent these lucky suppositions of yours
recurring, I really think it’s high time that…

I Put A Spell On You - Bryan Ferry

coothead

#4762

…I’ll just cast a…

Jinx Removing - Jawbreaker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UoavvMBwXc

#4763

…sorry, but that will not work for you. :unhappy:

The spell that I cast is simply far too
powerful and will irrevocably …

Keep The Magic Working :weee: - Solomon Burke

coothead

#4764

…I absolutely…

Love The Way You Lie - Eminem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uelHwf8o7_U

#4765

…shame on you to suggest that I…

Make It Up - Shura

…as I go along. :wonky:

#4766

…I apologize, that was…

Never Meant - American Football

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NfnXdXpjL0

#4767

…no need for apologies as
I’m off with the fairies…

Over the Hills and Far Away - Led Zeppelin

coothead

#4768

…fairies have wings, please check your…

Parachute - Cheryl Cole

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AWoZmAxKxg

#4769

…I’ve left all of my possible flying problems,
if they should occur, in the capable hands of…

Queen Mab - Becca Stevens

coothead

#4770

…if anything happens, I wish you a…

Restful Recovery - Relaxing chill out music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5EURlGuHFE

#4771

…thanks for your concern with regard
to my aeronautical safety. :winky:

Queen Mab, though, has told me that
I would be perfectly safe unless…

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes :eek: - Bryan Ferry

coothead

#4772

…that could make you…

Temporarily Blind - Built to Spill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8bK18QXA2A

#4773

…yes that is certainly a possibility, but I did…

Understand - George Michael

…that going off with the fairies would come
with a certain amount of uncertainty when
considering my personal safety. :winky:

coothead

#4774

…though there’s a certain attraction in…

Venturing To The New World - Peter Crowley
Venturing High And Low - Kinetic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgD4Gs8pm1s

Didn’t check for lyrics, sorry. :blush:

#4775

…right, now that I have you singing from
the same hymn sheet I can safely say…

We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place - The Animals

…physically or by other means. :rofl:

Side note, I noticed a total lack of lyrics in
your ‘Venture To The New World’ video.
Is this now normal game play or just a
naughty oversight?

coothead

#4776

…“by other means”, meaning we’re in danger of…

X-tinction - Evil Activities

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25q_PUM6LZM

(The track above is miss spelled on YT)