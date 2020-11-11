…and I’m thankful that, at last,
you appear to be positively…
coothead
coothead
…what would make me really happy is…
Vanilla Ice Cream - Stephen Lynch
…mmmmm yummy, that sounds…
coothead
…can’t describe the taste, i’m lacking…
X-Amount of Words - Blue October
…fortunately, or unfortunately…
You Are Not Alone - Michael Jackson
…I’m morever fetting gany of my
mucking furds in a woddle.
coothead
…man… the button I pressed was labeled Submit, not…
Zap! - The Avalanches
…I clicked a button labeled Reply and,
as expected, found myself back…
At The Beginning - Donna Lewis
…of the ablephat.
coothead
…sure it wasn’t a Replay button? that sent you back to the…
Beginning - C418
…unfortunately, due to the increasing number
of Brain Farts that I’m experiencing, I can’t be …
…about any of my past actions or even the
future ones, if I come to think about it.
coothead
…then comes the sneaky…
Doubts - PUP
…
yes, you’re right about that, I can only say…
coothead
…hmm… that sounds weird, like a…
Foreign Language - Anberlin
…funnily enough, weird would be a…
…translation of E Strano if it were to
be preceded by it’s.
coothead
…noticed that, I had a…
Hunch - Sleeper
…to prevent these lucky suppositions of yours
recurring, I really think it’s high time that…
I Put A Spell On You - Bryan Ferry
coothead
…I’ll just cast a…
Jinx Removing - Jawbreaker
…sorry, but that will not work for you.
The spell that I cast is simply far too
powerful and will irrevocably …
Keep The Magic Working - Solomon Burke
coothead
…I absolutely…
Love The Way You Lie - Eminem
…shame on you to suggest that I…
…as I go along.
…I apologize, that was…
Never Meant - American Football