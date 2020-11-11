[GAME] Song titles A-Z

…I don’t want to…

Stir It Up - Bob Marley & The Wailers

…to much, but I notice that you have a double
negative here…

…which equates to someone will have either. :winky:

coothead

…well spotted, I don’t want to look double negative when I’m absolutely positive.

I’m so…

Thankful - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snDcxiePeg4

…and I’m thankful that, at last,
you appear to be positively…

Uplifted - Jozels · Jon Hazel

:biggrin:

coothead

…what would make me really happy is…

Vanilla Ice Cream - Stephen Lynch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxMCu2rhznE

…mmmmm yummy, that sounds…

Wonderful - Annie Lennox

coothead

…can’t describe the taste, i’m lacking…

X-Amount of Words - Blue October

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsk4QV4WLZ8

…fortunately, or unfortunately…

You Are Not Alone - Michael Jackson

…I’m morever fetting gany of my
mucking furds in a woddle. :eyebrows:

coothead

…man… the button I pressed was labeled Submit, not…

Zap! - The Avalanches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOy42suQz9c

…I clicked a button labeled Reply and,
as expected, found myself back…

At The Beginning - Donna Lewis

…of the ablephat. :winky:

coothead

…sure it wasn’t a Replay button? that sent you back to the…

Beginning - C418

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hduz9ZigCFY

…unfortunately, due to the increasing number
of Brain Farts that I’m experiencing, I can’t be …

Certain - Set Your Goals

…about any of my past actions or even the
future ones, if I come to think about it. :unhappy:

coothead

…then comes the sneaky…

Doubts - PUP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIqS4hR2wlA

yes, you’re right about that, I can only say…

E Strano! :shifty: - Anna Netrebko

coothead

…hmm… that sounds weird, like a…

Foreign Language - Anberlin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HqI7G59KC0

…funnily enough, weird would be a…

Great - Idles

…translation of E Strano if it were to
be preceded by it’s. :biggrin:

coothead

…noticed that, I had a…

Hunch - Sleeper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziP0A-36Ii4

…to prevent these lucky suppositions of yours
recurring, I really think it’s high time that…

I Put A Spell On You - Bryan Ferry

coothead

…I’ll just cast a…

Jinx Removing - Jawbreaker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UoavvMBwXc

…sorry, but that will not work for you. :unhappy:

The spell that I cast is simply far too
powerful and will irrevocably …

Keep The Magic Working :weee: - Solomon Burke

coothead

…I absolutely…

Love The Way You Lie - Eminem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uelHwf8o7_U