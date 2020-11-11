…sounds much like being…
Lost in the Supermarket - The Clash
…I suppose that being lost in a food shop might be
more preferable than being up to my nether regions in…
coothead
…wouldn’t be a problem for the…
Navy Seals - John Maus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYSa5UdJtQ4
Congrats on post your 500th post
…but it would be a serious problem for me.
I’d most definitely be…
…if I were to allow that bunch of murderous
thugs into my field.
Thanks, for the congrats.
If there are no HTML/CSS problems to catch
my attention, I will soon be on the podium here.
coothead
…surely there’s more…
Power To The Peaceful - Anti-Flag
…if this game is about Song Titles, then I would have to
say that your Power To The Peaceful is most definitely a…
…post. To even things up my response is in a similar vein.
coothead
…well, no one will have any of those titles in their…
Record Collection - Kaiser Chiefs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OQbDiaLKL4
My spontaneous one time piece at least had a proper lyric.
…I don’t want to…
Stir It Up - Bob Marley & The Wailers
…to much, but I notice that you have a double
negative here…
…which equates to someone will have either.
coothead
…well spotted, I don’t want to look double negative when I’m absolutely positive.
I’m so…
Thankful - Céline Dion
…and I’m thankful that, at last,
you appear to be positively…
coothead
…what would make me really happy is…
Vanilla Ice Cream - Stephen Lynch
…mmmmm yummy, that sounds…
coothead
…can’t describe the taste, i’m lacking…
X-Amount of Words - Blue October
…fortunately, or unfortunately…
You Are Not Alone - Michael Jackson
…I’m morever fetting gany of my
mucking furds in a woddle.
coothead
…man… the button I pressed was labeled Submit, not…
Zap! - The Avalanches
…I clicked a button labeled Reply and,
as expected, found myself back…
At The Beginning - Donna Lewis
…of the ablephat.
coothead
…sure it wasn’t a Replay button? that sent you back to the…
Beginning - C418
…unfortunately, due to the increasing number
of Brain Farts that I’m experiencing, I can’t be …
…about any of my past actions or even the
future ones, if I come to think about it.
coothead
…then comes the sneaky…
Doubts - PUP
yes, you’re right about that, I can only say…
coothead