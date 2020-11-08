[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4724

…how shall we possibly survive…

After you’ve gone :unhappy: - Louis Armstrong

coothead

1 Like
#4725

…I suggest having…

Breakfast at Tiffany’s - Deep Blue Something

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ClCpfeIELw

1 Like
#4726

the place just down the road on the…

Carefree Highway – Gordon Lightfoot (1974)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-6if333Lak

2 Likes
#4727

…then take left when there’s…

Dust in the Wind - Kansas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH2w6Oxx0kQ

1 Like
#4728

…dust off your hog and follow the…

East Easy Rider - Julian Cope

coothead

2 Likes
#4730

…don’t forget to…

Fasten Your Seatbelt - Pendulum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abSadQcziEM

1 Like
#4731

On the way you might meet…

Georgy Girl – The Seekers (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsIbfYEizLk

1 Like
#4732

…could be exiting, but I’m not that…

Hopeless Romantic- Wiz Khalifa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sf5CmbLtiew

1 Like
#4733

…I’m not sure what I am or what I’m not, so…

I’m Going in a Field - Ivor Cutler

…to see if that helps. :eyebrows:

1 Like
#4734

…plaese, in case you get lost, put on these…

Jingle Bells - Frank Sinatra

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLf0-lro8X8

2 Likes
#4736

…yes, that is an excellent suggestion especially
if, by mishap, I happened to suddenly find myself…

Knee Deep - Jay Morris Group

…in a dangerously boggy situation. :wonky:

2 Likes
#4737

…sounds much like being…

Lost in the Supermarket - The Clash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZw23sWlyG0

1 Like
#4738

…I suppose that being lost in a food shop might be
more preferable than being up to my nether regions in…

Mud :eek: - Ivor Cutler

coothead

2 Likes
#4739

…wouldn’t be a problem for the…

Navy Seals - John Maus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYSa5UdJtQ4

Congrats on post your 500th post :+1:

2 Likes
#4740

…but it would be a serious problem for me. :eek:
I’d most definitely be…

Off My Mind - BLOXX

…if I were to allow that bunch of murderous
thugs into my field. :unhappy:

Thanks, for the congrats. :winky:

If there are no HTML/CSS problems to catch
my attention, I will soon be on the podium here. :rofl:

coothead

1 Like
#4741

…surely there’s more…

Power To The Peaceful - Anti-Flag

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jb1UWQxBja4

1 Like
#4742

…if this game is about Song Titles, then I would have to
say that your Power To The Peaceful is most definitely a…

Questionable :unhappy: - Mike Carroll

…post. To even things up my response is in a similar vein. :rofl:

coothead

1 Like
#4743

…well, no one will have any of those titles in their…

Record Collection - Kaiser Chiefs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OQbDiaLKL4

My spontaneous one time piece at least had a proper lyric. :tongue:

#4745

…I don’t want to…

Stir It Up - Bob Marley & The Wailers

…to much, but I notice that you have a double
negative here…

…which equates to someone will have either. :winky:

coothead

1 Like
#4746

…well spotted, I don’t want to look double negative when I’m absolutely positive.

I’m so…

Thankful - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snDcxiePeg4

1 Like