[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4718

…OK, so we’re not going to see you relaxing…

Underneath the Mango Tree - Cibelle

coothead

2 Likes
#4719

…no, that’s only for…

Vintage People - Eisley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbwrO03MrHI

1 Like
#4720

…well, that definitely describes my
disposition, but I genuinely do not…

Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

:unhappy:

coothead

#4721

…trying to open a mysterious file with the extension…

XLS - X-Legged Sally

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4NkFe1qr_Y

#4722

…as far as I know XLS is a pre 2007
“Microsoft Excel” extension. Other
than that then…

You Really Got Me :nono: - The Kinks

coothead

1 Like
#4723

…I gave up and had it…

Zapped Out At Last - John Watermann

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coojTH6wAKw

1 Like
#4724

…how shall we possibly survive…

After you’ve gone :unhappy: - Louis Armstrong

coothead

1 Like
#4725

…I suggest having…

Breakfast at Tiffany’s - Deep Blue Something

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ClCpfeIELw

1 Like
#4726

the place just down the road on the…

Carefree Highway – Gordon Lightfoot (1974)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-6if333Lak

2 Likes
#4727

…then take left when there’s…

Dust in the Wind - Kansas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH2w6Oxx0kQ

1 Like
#4728

…dust off your hog and follow the…

East Easy Rider - Julian Cope

coothead

2 Likes
#4730

…don’t forget to…

Fasten Your Seatbelt - Pendulum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abSadQcziEM

1 Like
#4731

On the way you might meet…

Georgy Girl – The Seekers (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsIbfYEizLk

1 Like
#4732

…could be exiting, but I’m not that…

Hopeless Romantic- Wiz Khalifa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sf5CmbLtiew

1 Like
#4733

…I’m not sure what I am or what I’m not, so…

I’m Going in a Field - Ivor Cutler

…to see if that helps. :eyebrows:

1 Like
#4734

…plaese, in case you get lost, put on these…

Jingle Bells - Frank Sinatra

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLf0-lro8X8

2 Likes
#4736

…yes, that is an excellent suggestion especially
if, by mishap, I happened to suddenly find myself…

Knee Deep - Jay Morris Group

…in a dangerously boggy situation. :wonky:

2 Likes
#4737

…sounds much like being…

Lost in the Supermarket - The Clash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZw23sWlyG0

1 Like
#4738

…I suppose that being lost in a food shop might be
more preferable than being up to my nether regions in…

Mud :eek: - Ivor Cutler

coothead

2 Likes
#4739

…wouldn’t be a problem for the…

Navy Seals - John Maus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYSa5UdJtQ4