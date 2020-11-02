…no, it was the result of a…
Free Lunch - Isaiah Rashad
…consisting, but not exclusively, of…
Greens beans potatoes tomatoes - Shirley Caesar
coothead
…yeh,…
Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now - The Smiths
…oh dear, how wrong can I be? I always
thought that you, if pushed, would say…
coothead
…actually I am, like a…
Jockey Full of Bourbon - Tom Waits
…well…
…and sort yourself out.
coothead
…yes Sir! - I’m feeling…
Lucky - Radiohead
…I’m pleased to hear that.
You must have guardian…
…looking out for you.
coothead
…while we’re enjoying…
Nessun Dorma - Pavarotti & Michael Bolton
…while I, unfortunately, seem to be having…
coothead
…not so bad, considering the current pandemic…
Pandemonium - Matanza
…when confronted with unrestrained disorder
or chaos, simply seek out for yourself…
(A) Quiet Place - Whitney Houston
…to retain your inner tranquility.
coothead
…good advice, it would ease my…
Restless Heart Syndrome - Green Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3d5aaXL75GM
…and prevent you from…
Slip Slidin’ Away - Paul Simon
coothead
…not gonna happen with my…
Testarossa Autodrive - Kavinsky
…OK, so we’re not going to see you relaxing…
Underneath the Mango Tree - Cibelle
coothead
…no, that’s only for…
Vintage People - Eisley
…well, that definitely describes my
disposition, but I genuinely do not…
Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
coothead
…trying to open a mysterious file with the extension…
XLS - X-Legged Sally
…as far as I know XLS is a pre 2007
“Microsoft Excel” extension. Other
than that then…
coothead