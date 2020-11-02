[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4701

…to ease the feeling of…

Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy - The Dø

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fITx45PodIM

#4702

…you make it sound like you’ve reached the…

End Of The Line :unhappy: - The Traveling Wilburys

coothead

#4703

…no, it was the result of a…

Free Lunch - Isaiah Rashad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJksTRgY8-c

#4704

…consisting, but not exclusively, of…

Greens beans potatoes tomatoes - Shirley Caesar

coothead

#4705

…yeh,…

Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now - The Smiths

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Roe9-DlhXzY

#4706

…oh dear, how wrong can I be? I always
thought that you, if pushed, would say…

I’m Happy :rofl: - Ivor Cutler

coothead

#4707

…actually I am, like a…

Jockey Full of Bourbon - Tom Waits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgMP9O-cIV8

#4708

…well…

Khawuleza - Miriam Makeba

…and sort yourself out. :rolleyes:

coothead

#4709

…yes Sir! - I’m feeling…

Lucky - Radiohead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu5LGa028Wk

#4710

…I’m pleased to hear that. :winky:

You must have guardian…

Malaika - Osibisa

…looking out for you. :biggrin:

coothead

#4711

…while we’re enjoying…

Nessun Dorma - Pavarotti & Michael Bolton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uZJM2ictXw

#4712

…while I, unfortunately, seem to be having…

One Of My Turns :shifty: - Pink Floyd

coothead

#4713

…not so bad, considering the current pandemic…

Pandemonium - Matanza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buiPyCRpSxo

#4714

…when confronted with unrestrained disorder
or chaos, simply seek out for yourself…

(A) Quiet Place - Whitney Houston

…to retain your inner tranquility. :winky:

coothead

#4715

…good advice, it would ease my…

Restless Heart Syndrome - Green Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3d5aaXL75GM

:biggrin:

#4716

…and prevent you from…

Slip Slidin’ Away - Paul Simon

coothead

#4717

…not gonna happen with my…

Testarossa Autodrive - Kavinsky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2AeyBt-Pnk

#4718

…OK, so we’re not going to see you relaxing…

Underneath the Mango Tree - Cibelle

coothead

#4719

…no, that’s only for…

Vintage People - Eisley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbwrO03MrHI

#4720

…well, that definitely describes my
disposition, but I genuinely do not…

Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

:unhappy:

coothead