…and telling everyone…
You’re Gonna Miss Me - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
coothead
…a bit, but I’ll stay with…
Żono moja - Masters
…there’s no doubt about it, you are blessed with…
A Good Heart - Feargal Sharkey
coothead
…and a beautiful wife who like to…
Besame Mucho - The Beatles
…and perchance to…
Caress your soul - Sticky Fingers
coothead
…to ease the feeling of…
Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy - The Dø
…you make it sound like you’ve reached the…
End Of The Line - The Traveling Wilburys
coothead
…no, it was the result of a…
Free Lunch - Isaiah Rashad
…consisting, but not exclusively, of…
Greens beans potatoes tomatoes - Shirley Caesar
coothead
…yeh,…
Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now - The Smiths
…oh dear, how wrong can I be? I always
thought that you, if pushed, would say…
coothead
…actually I am, like a…
Jockey Full of Bourbon - Tom Waits
…well…
…and sort yourself out.
coothead
…yes Sir! - I’m feeling…
Lucky - Radiohead
…I’m pleased to hear that.
You must have guardian…
…looking out for you.
coothead
…while we’re enjoying…
Nessun Dorma - Pavarotti & Michael Bolton
…while I, unfortunately, seem to be having…
coothead
…not so bad, considering the current pandemic…
Pandemonium - Matanza
…when confronted with unrestrained disorder
or chaos, simply seek out for yourself…
(A) Quiet Place - Whitney Houston
…to retain your inner tranquility.
coothead
…good advice, I’ll have my…
Breakfast In Bed - Dusty Springfield
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11fFE9lR56U