#4694

…and was last seen…

Walking To New Orleans - Fats Domino

coothead

#4695

…singing a…

X-Mas Song - Spike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQQiHub9XY4

#4696

…and telling everyone…

You’re Gonna Miss Me - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4697

…a bit, but I’ll stay with…

Żono moja - Masters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7ThXmLKRPI

#4698

…there’s no doubt about it, you are blessed with…

A Good Heart - Feargal Sharkey

coothead

#4699

…and a beautiful wife who like to…

Besame Mucho - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0VwQXnkDqU

#4700

…and perchance to…

Caress your soul - Sticky Fingers

coothead

#4701

…to ease the feeling of…

Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy - The Dø

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fITx45PodIM

#4702

…you make it sound like you’ve reached the…

End Of The Line :unhappy: - The Traveling Wilburys

coothead

#4703

…no, it was the result of a…

Free Lunch - Isaiah Rashad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJksTRgY8-c

#4704

…consisting, but not exclusively, of…

Greens beans potatoes tomatoes - Shirley Caesar

coothead

#4705

…yeh,…

Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now - The Smiths

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Roe9-DlhXzY

#4706

…oh dear, how wrong can I be? I always
thought that you, if pushed, would say…

I’m Happy :rofl: - Ivor Cutler

coothead

#4707

…actually I am, like a…

Jockey Full of Bourbon - Tom Waits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgMP9O-cIV8

#4708

…well…

Khawuleza - Miriam Makeba

…and sort yourself out. :rolleyes:

coothead

#4709

…yes Sir! - I’m feeling…

Lucky - Radiohead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu5LGa028Wk

#4710

…I’m pleased to hear that. :winky:

You must have guardian…

Malaika - Osibisa

…looking out for you. :biggrin:

coothead

#4711

…while we’re enjoying…

Nessun Dorma - Pavarotti & Michael Bolton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uZJM2ictXw

#4712

…while I, unfortunately, seem to be having…

One Of My Turns :shifty: - Pink Floyd

coothead

#4713

…not so bad, considering the current pandemic…

Pandemonium - Matanza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buiPyCRpSxo