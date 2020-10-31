…the position you just missed was the…
Sweet Spot - Kim Petras
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkdTQWS5Mj0
…U’re next…
I’m so old, that I keep getting the letter
sequence of the ablephat all wrong.
Ooooops, I’m now pitsnog this in the
wrong thread.
Anyway, I do know that…
Umam’ Uyajabula - Miriam Makeba
…or would be if still alive, about my slide
into amusing stupidity.
It may even mildly amused some of our
Zulu language conversant members here.
coothead
…because she has left the…
Vanity Fair - World Party
…and was last seen…
Walking To New Orleans - Fats Domino
coothead
…singing a…
X-Mas Song - Spike
…and telling everyone…
You’re Gonna Miss Me - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
…a bit, but I’ll stay with…
Żono moja - Masters
…there’s no doubt about it, you are blessed with…
A Good Heart - Feargal Sharkey
coothead
…and a beautiful wife who like to…
Besame Mucho - The Beatles
…and perchance to…
Caress your soul - Sticky Fingers
coothead
…to ease the feeling of…
Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy - The Dø
…you make it sound like you’ve reached the…
End Of The Line - The Traveling Wilburys
coothead
…no, it was the result of a…
Free Lunch - Isaiah Rashad
…consisting, but not exclusively, of…
Greens beans potatoes tomatoes - Shirley Caesar
coothead
…yeh,…
Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now - The Smiths
…oh dear, how wrong can I be? I always
thought that you, if pushed, would say…
coothead
…actually I am, like a…
Jockey Full of Bourbon - Tom Waits
…well…
…and sort yourself out.
coothead
…yes Sir! - I’m feeling…
Lucky - Radiohead
…I’m pleased to hear that.
You must have guardian…
…looking out for you.
coothead